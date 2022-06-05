$0.21 EPS Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Snap One posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Snap One had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.27 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 46,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,141. Snap One has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.12 million and a PE ratio of -26.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, insider Jefferson Dungan bought 10,000 shares of Snap One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Heyman bought 5,000 shares of Snap One stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

