-$0.19 EPS Expected for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for QuantumScape’s earnings. QuantumScape reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuantumScape will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QuantumScape.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

NYSE QS traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. 5,858,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,307,662. QuantumScape has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 7.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $3,579,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,528.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $731,765.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,062,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,291,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,269,000 after acquiring an additional 802,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,785,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after buying an additional 127,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in QuantumScape by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,181,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,589,000 after buying an additional 173,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

