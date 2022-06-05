-$0.14 EPS Expected for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Olink Holding AB (publ) posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. 126,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,936. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,464 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,371 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.6% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,318,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 471,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

