-$0.10 EPS Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.19). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 5.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLGL. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,071. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the period.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

