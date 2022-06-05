$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.01. SunPower posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SunPower by 140.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 2.05.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.