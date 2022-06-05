-$0.01 EPS Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is ($0.51). Marathon Digital reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Compass Point raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 699,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 74,040 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 44.1% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 436,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 133,589 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,991,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,443,874. The stock has a market cap of $935.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 4.70. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a current ratio of 40.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

