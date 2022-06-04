Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives $6.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zymergen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of ZY stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $1.55. 1,881,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,431. The company has a market cap of $159.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. Zymergen has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $46.05.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Zymergen had a negative net margin of 1,962.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.51) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zymergen will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $93,673.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 712,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zymergen by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zymergen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

