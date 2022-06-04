ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading Up 0% This Week

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $22,315.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 76.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.24 or 0.00904575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00433507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031409 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

