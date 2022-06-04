Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $245.75.
Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.59. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,977. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
