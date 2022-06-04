Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $810,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $978,548 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.27. 620,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

