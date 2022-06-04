ZB Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $168,297.00 (ZB)

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $61.19 million and approximately $168,297.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,708.61 or 1.00002516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001682 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

