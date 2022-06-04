Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) to Buy

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RANI opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. Rani Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $516.18 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $1.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rani Therapeutics by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rani Therapeutics (RANI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.