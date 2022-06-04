Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyell Immunopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.70.

LYEL opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 3,006.62%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after buying an additional 6,635,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,745,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,745 shares during the period. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,217,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

