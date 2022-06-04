Zacks Investment Research Upgrades I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.71.

IMAB opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in I-Mab by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

