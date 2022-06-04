Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EBC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

EBC opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $782,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,243.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

