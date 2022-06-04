Zacks Investment Research Lowers Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biora Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the field of oral biotherapeutics for gastrointestinal health and beyond. Biora Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Progenity Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of BIOR opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.02. Biora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Progenity, Inc is a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to improve lives by providing actionable information that helps guide patients and physicians in making medical decisions during key life stages.

