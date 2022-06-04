Zacks Investment Research Lowers Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air China Limited provides airline and airline-related services. It provides air passenger and air cargo services along with aircraft engineering, ground services, air catering services and other airline related services. Its ground services include passengers’ entry, departure and transit services, special passenger services, irregular flight passenger services, passenger luggage services, tarmac load and unload services, cabin cleaning services and supply of various ground equipments and special vehicles. The company also involves in import and export trading, manufacture and retail of aircraft supplies, provision of air ticketing services, human resources services, aircraft maintenance and repair services. Air China takes the responsibility of special plane task for Chinese national leaders visiting abroad, and foreign leaders and governmental leaders visiting China. Air China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Air China alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AIRYY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Air China in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of AIRYY stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. Air China has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 21.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Air China will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air China (Get Rating)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air China (AIRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.