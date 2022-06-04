Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.