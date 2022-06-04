Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OPBK opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

OP Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:OPBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

In other news, Director Ock Hee Kim bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $434,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the period.

About OP Bancorp (Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.