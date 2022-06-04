Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 million, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 190,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 1,018.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 304,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

