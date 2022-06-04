Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $131.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

