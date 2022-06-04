Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Augmedix has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 77.52% and a negative return on equity of 251.74%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUGX. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Augmedix (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

