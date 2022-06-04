Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valens’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valens.

Get Valens alerts:

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million.

VLNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLNS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valens in the fourth quarter worth $3,206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter worth $10,384,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLNS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,591. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09. Valens has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $8.71.

About Valens (Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens (VLNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.