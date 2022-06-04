Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) will announce $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.47. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $9.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
NYSE THC traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $67.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,420. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.40.
About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
