Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.41 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

SOVO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 7.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

