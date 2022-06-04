Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

SMBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

SmartFinancial stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $25.85. 15,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $436.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $28.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

