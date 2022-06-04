Zacks: Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.37 Million

Brokerages expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will post $301.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.10 million to $369.87 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $258.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.72 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,915,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,272,000 after buying an additional 33,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,933,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,482,000 after buying an additional 126,587 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ProAssurance by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after buying an additional 402,551 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after buying an additional 25,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ProAssurance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

PRA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.23. 285,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,596. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.41. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

