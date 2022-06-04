Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Post $4.39 EPS

Brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) to report $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.37 and the highest is $4.40. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $4.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $16.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.43 to $17.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $17.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.82. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

PAG stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,733,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1,516.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

