Zacks: Brokerages Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $534.86 Million

Brokerages predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) will post $534.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $524.76 million and the highest is $545.40 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $515.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $3.07 on Monday, reaching $87.83. 531,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,600. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.00. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $74.46 and a 1-year high of $140.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is -254.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 9,772.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 155,878 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after buying an additional 163,522 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

