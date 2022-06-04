Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) will report sales of $145.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.00 million and the highest is $193.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $126.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $630.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.14 million to $728.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $659.85 million, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $721.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 749,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,579. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.