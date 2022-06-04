Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Announce $2.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) will announce $2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the lowest is $2.33. Hubbell posted earnings per share of $2.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Hubbell stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.42. The stock had a trading volume of 203,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.73. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $212.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.