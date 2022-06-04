Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.71 Million

Analysts expect that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) will announce $272.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $282.80 million and the lowest is $262.00 million. Alkermes reported sales of $303.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Shares of ALKS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,305. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $1,480,470.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,163.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at $26,967,127.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,746 shares of company stock worth $6,241,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 130.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.