Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Announce $1.42 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.45. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.80.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.66. 923,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,445. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $164.96 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,147 shares of company stock worth $31,852,093 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

