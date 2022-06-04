Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.34 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) will report $15.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TD SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.37 billion. TD SYNNEX posted sales of $5.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 161.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $62.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.15 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $65.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.36 billion to $66.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TD SYNNEX.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $91,172.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,466.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $122,214.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,641. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $5,542,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 48.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 179,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $2,517,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNX traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $104.47. 266,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,431. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $93.49 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

