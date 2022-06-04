Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) to announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.89. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.61. 338,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,029. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

