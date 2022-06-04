Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Range Resources reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 345.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $6.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $6.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,875. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $122,566,000 after buying an additional 66,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Range Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after buying an additional 551,841 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,322,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,941,000 after acquiring an additional 324,544 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,835,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 183,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $37.12.

Range Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

