Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $0.98. Power Integrations posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $171,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,576.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,918 shares of company stock worth $2,020,334. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 34.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,789,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.45. 253,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,291. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

