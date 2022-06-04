Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) to post sales of $8.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.05 billion and the highest is $8.21 billion. Lennar reported sales of $6.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $34.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.98 billion to $34.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $36.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Lennar stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,458. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Lennar has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $117.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average of $92.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $914,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 34.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 3,322.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 43,122 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Lennar by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

