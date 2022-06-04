Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) to report $3.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.08 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $15.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $15.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.36. 529,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,708. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.94. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

