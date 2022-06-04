Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Earnings of $9.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $9.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.26. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings of $7.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $35.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.96 to $36.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $33.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.25 to $37.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

Shares of ABG stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.72. 182,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,712. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.45.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

