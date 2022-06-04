Zacks: Analysts Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $693.13 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $693.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $679.20 million and the highest is $706.10 million. Stepan reported sales of $595.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $675.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.69. Stepan has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $135.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average of $109.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 187.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

