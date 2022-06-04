Zacks: Analysts Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) to post $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $7.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.39.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.27. The stock had a trading volume of 793,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,454. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $191.07 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

