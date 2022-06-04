Zacks: Analysts Expect Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.65 Million

Analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) will announce $333.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.59 million and the highest is $448.47 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fluence Energy.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.84.

FLNC stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 888,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,854,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,340,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,041,000.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

