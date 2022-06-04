Zacks: Analysts Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) to report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.72. Dollar Tree posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.51 to $10.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $159.88. 1,422,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.71 and a 200 day moving average of $146.61. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,449 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $1,713,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

