Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Triumph Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.35. 580,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,462. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

