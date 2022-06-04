Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.50. 663,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,158. Sunlight Financial has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

