Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) to Post $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNLGet Rating) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.50. 663,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,158. Sunlight Financial has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.