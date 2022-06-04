Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.67 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $28.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.10 billion to $30.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.02 billion to $32.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,991,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,933. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

