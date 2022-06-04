Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) to announce $9.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.67 million. Immatics posted sales of $6.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $184.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.57 million to $189.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $40.39 million, with estimates ranging from $39.13 million to $41.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.42). Immatics had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 29.91%.

IMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Immatics by 4,039.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,401,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.99. 206,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,805. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. Immatics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $502.65 million, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Immatics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

