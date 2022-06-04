Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.09). Greenlane reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNLN. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

