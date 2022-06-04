Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.55 Million

Analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) will report $28.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.30 million and the highest is $28.80 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $29.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $115.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $117.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $124.85 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $128.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 25.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $314,941 over the last three months. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. 33,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $237.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About FS Bancorp (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.